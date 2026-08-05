Start of school for Charlton County High School students delayed ‘until further notice’

CHARLTON COUNTY, Ga. — District officials announced the new Charlton County High School will not be ready in time for the planned start of school on Monday.

The announcement came Wednesday, just a few days before high school students were slated to return.

Students at all other Charlton County schools will still return to class Monday.

Officials cited remaining electrical work as the reason for the delay, and that the postponement will allow teachers enough time to set up their classrooms and get equipment working properly.

The Charlton County School System made the following announcement, adding that the high school’s open house will also be postponed:

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