‘Out of nowhere’: Sister demands answers nearly one year after brother’s mysterious shooting death

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — As we approach the one-year mark of a young man’s shooting death on the Northside, his older sister is still searching for answers.

Myeshia Hamilton wants to know why her brother, 21-year-old Bradrick Anthony Butler Jr. was murdered. The high school graduate and aspiring YouTube influencer’s murder case remains unsolved.

Hamilton wants his name remembered as more than just another young black man killed in the streets of Jacksonville.

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“Now what kind of person was your brother because from the description that you give me he was not involved in anything,” asked Action News Jax’s Zion Decoteau.

“He was not involved in anything; he was a YouTuber,” Hamilton replied.

“He worked for a roofing company...Now he did love the ladies, so I don’t know if that had something to do with it,” Hamilton continued.

Hamilton says Butler Jr. “BJ” was at his house, with his best friend on August 8th, 2025. He was leaving the home as he planned to meet up with someone.

“Yes, his Friday routine where he’ll go get Jamaican food, come home, stay home.”

Hamilton says she thinks her brother broke his routine to meet up with this unknown person.

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“My mom noticed he hasn’t been home in a while. My mom talks to his best friend like, hey can you go find your brother,” Hamilton recounted. “His friend has his location, so he went to his location, and saw him lying outside his car,” Hamilton added.

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office says they discovered Butler’s body at Fitzgerald Street off Leland Street in Lackawanna.

Hamilton tells Action News Jax her brother was pronounced dead at the scene. Police took his friends in for questioning; they were later released.

To this day, BJ’s case is not cleared. JSO tells us there are no new leads or arrests in this case.

“Faithfully for a year I’ve been calling once a week to get updates on his case,” said Hamilton.

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“What would inspire someone to hate your brother so much to take his life?” asked our Zion Decoteau.

“That’s the same question that I have,” Hamilton answered. “Everyone knows him, sees how tiny he is. He wouldn’t hurt anyone,” she continued.

Hamilton says her extended family is still not doing well nearly a year later. They just want answers about Butler Jr’s death.

“This happened out of nowhere. No problems with anyone. Not that we know of. Not that the detectives can see,” said Hamilton.

If you know something, anything, say something. Call JSO or Crime Stoppers if you want to remain anonymous at 866-845-TIPS.

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