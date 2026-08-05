Jaguars’ EVP Tony Boselli talks offensive line

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — When Tony Boselli, James Gladstone, and Liam Coen first took over the reins leading the Jacksonville Jaguars, they immediately made it very clear they were not happy with the state of the offensive line.

In their first free agency cycle, the triumvirate quickly added Robert Hainsey, Patrick Mekari, Chuma Edoga, and Fred Johnson within the first few days of the league’s new year. The team doubled down in the draft, selecting Wyatt Milum and Jonah Monheim. Although Johnson was ultimately traded, the offensive line was clearly a priority.

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For Jaguars’ EVP Tony Boselli and the rest of the Jaguars staff, the concentration on fixing the offensive line was “purposeful.” He spoke with Brent Martineau and Austen Lane of Action Sports Jax about the group.

“The one place you never want to be deficient is the offensive line. Because, if you can’t block people, I don’t care how good you are at the skill position, it’s hard to operate. And so we wanted depth there. I think you saw it in our free agency efforts when we first got here,” said Boselli.

Adding depth was a big part of their mission last offseason, and it paid off as Milum, Monheim, and Edoga all saw playing time when needed. Milum saw 111 offensive snaps, Monheim had 205, and Edoga got 101 snaps on offense.

The Jaguars have, as the great Yogi Berra said, “deep depth” along the offensive line with several guys capable of starting expected to begin the season on the bench. The Jaguars seem to feel confident in this group.

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“It’s gonna be a focus of this organization as long as we are here that we are gonna have depth there. We would say we have nine or ten starters. We have nine guys who have started in the NFL,” Boselli added.

The Jaguars just want to start the best five players, regardless of how that comes to be. Early on in training camp, the Jaguars have flirted with the idea of Anton Harrison at left tackle. Boselli says it’s just standard practice for them, getting as many reps at as many positions as possible, especially until Cole Van Lanen returns.

“We move offensive linemen around during this period of time. The reason why is, look at last year. When we had injuries, we did not miss a beat at the offensive line. Why? Because Walker Little could go from left tackle to right guard. Cole Van Lanen played four positions for us last year,” said Boselli.

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It’s been a while since Anton Harrison got reps at the left tackle position. As Boselli later mentioned, it very well may be his natural position as that is where he played in college at Oklahoma. Maybe later on down the line they’ll need him there.

If that is the case, these reps will become invaluable. With as much depth as they have, it only makes sense for the Jaguars to be as prepared as possible for any combination of offensive line. That same mentality paid off in droves last season. It could save the 2026 season as well.

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