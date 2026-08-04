Local internet company responds to damage left behind in subdivision after completing work

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Residents in the Wynnfield Lakes neighborhood say they’re dealing with damage left behind by a local internet company, IQ Fiber.

Neighbors tell us the company came to install internet lines and fiber, but left many without internet, dead grass and damaged yards.

A former HOA board member for the neighborhood, Debby Carlson, says she and others received no notice that this work would be done.

We saw two other internet companies in the neighborhood Monday night, who residents say have had to come behind IQ Fiber to restore their internet lines that were cut.

Carlson says she’s contacted the company and asked workers in person if they planned to address the damage that residents will be responsible for.

“Instead of fixing it, they covered it up. And now you see AT&T all up and down the street part. They’re having to dig up what IQ just covered up. So, all of our yards are going up again,” said Carlson.

We reached out to IQ Fiber with questions about whether a formal notice was given to the HOA, what that notice looked like and if they have plans to come back to address the damage left behind.

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They provided this statement:

IQ Fiber Construction — Wynnfield Lakes, Jacksonville, FL

August 3, 2026

IQ Fiber is aware of concerns raised by residents in the Wynnfield Lakes neighborhood regarding fiber construction that concluded this week, and we’re taking those concerns seriously.

During construction, third party contractors affected a small number of service lines in the neighborhood, including lines serving Comcast and AT&T customers. This includes a sprinkler line that caused visible water on a sidewalk and was initially mistaken for a water main; that issue, along with the affected service lines, has been repaired or is currently being repaired by the relevant provider.

Ahead of construction, IQ Fiber notified Wynnfield Lakes residents in two waves: direct mail around June 14 and door-hanger notices around July 8, consistent with our standard practice for every project.

Construction in Wynnfield Lakes is wrapping up today. As is standard on every project, IQ Fiber coordinators will be on-site tomorrow to inspect the neighborhood and order any necessary corrections. Residents can also report an issue directly to IQ Fiber by visiting iqfiber.com/construction , calling 1-800-495-4775, or emailing Support@iqfiber.com.

We understand construction can be disruptive. We do everything in our power to minimize that disruption, and we’re sorry for the inconvenience it has caused. IQ Fiber values its relationship with the Wynnfield Lakes community, and we’ll continue working directly with residents and the property management team until every concern is resolved.

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