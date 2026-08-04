Lake City police looking for missing 13-year-old girl

LAKE CITY, Fla. — Lake City police said it’s looking for a missing 13-year-old girl. Her name is Leah Pager. She was last seen at her home on Crescent Street wearing a teal skirt, according to a news release sent out by police just after 1 a.m. Tuesday.

Leah is 5′3″, 100 lbs, with black hair and brown eyes. Anyone who sees her or knows where she is should call 911 or 386-752-4343.

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