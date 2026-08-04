First Alert Weather: Warmer today with a few storms

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — This morning is warm with temperatures in the middle and upper 70s.

An isolated shower is possible this morning, but most areas will stay dry.

Today will be warmer than yesterday with more sunshine. Highs will range from the upper 80s to lower 90s this afternoon.

A few afternoon storms are possible, but they will be widely scattered about. Many spots will see abundant dry time.

Highs will range in the low 90s for the rest of this week with at least a few storms around each day, primarily inland by the end of the workweek.

TROPICS: Nothing.

TODAY: Partly cloudy with a brief morning shower, a few afternoon storms. HIGH: 90

TONIGHT: Isolated storm early, then partly to mostly cloudy. LOW: 74

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy with a few afternoon showers and storms. 74/93

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy with a few showers/inland storms. 76/90

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy with a few inland storms.75/92

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy with a few afternoon storms. 74/91

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy with a few afternoon storms. 74/91

MONDAY: Partly cloudy with a few afternoon storms. 75/92

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