First Alert Weather: Warmer today with a few storms

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — This morning is warm with temperatures in the middle and upper 70s.
- An isolated shower is possible this morning, but most areas will stay dry.
- Today will be warmer than yesterday with more sunshine. Highs will range from the upper 80s to lower 90s this afternoon.
- A few afternoon storms are possible, but they will be widely scattered about. Many spots will see abundant dry time.
- Highs will range in the low 90s for the rest of this week with at least a few storms around each day, primarily inland by the end of the workweek.
TROPICS: Nothing.
TODAY: Partly cloudy with a brief morning shower, a few afternoon storms. HIGH: 90
TONIGHT: Isolated storm early, then partly to mostly cloudy. LOW: 74
WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy with a few afternoon showers and storms. 74/93
THURSDAY: Partly cloudy with a few showers/inland storms. 76/90
FRIDAY: Partly cloudy with a few inland storms.75/92
SATURDAY: Partly cloudy with a few afternoon storms. 74/91
SUNDAY: Partly cloudy with a few afternoon storms. 74/91
MONDAY: Partly cloudy with a few afternoon storms. 75/92
WATCH THE FORECAST | DOWNLOAD THE APPS
Follow Action News Jax Meteorologists on Twitter for updates:
Mike Buresh | Garrett Bedenbaugh | Corey Simma | Trevor Gibbs
ALLERGY TRACKER: See what the pollen counts look like in our area
LISTEN: Mike Buresh ‘All the Weather, All the Time’ Podcast
INTERACTIVE RADAR: Keep track of the rain as it moves through your neighborhood