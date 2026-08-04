GBI investigating Savannah police officers, civilian employees misuse of Flock cameras

SAVANNAH, Ga. — Six members of the Savannah Police Department are under investigation for allegedly using license plate reader cameras to conduct unauthorized searches on personal acquaintances and their family members. The group, which includes four police officers and two civilian staff members, were placed on administrative leave.

The investigation involves the misuse of the Flock Safety system, a network of license plate readers used by law enforcement. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is conducting an independent criminal probe into the matter following internal audits by the police department.

The Savannah Police Department identified the potential violations through its internal oversight processes and the Flock Safety Audit Assistance Program. Investigators allege the six employees performed searches that were not related to law enforcement duties, specifically targeting people they knew personally and their family members.

Read: Man arrested after beaches Flock cameras vandalized, police used Flock cameras to find him

Savannah Mayor Van Johnson confirmed the administrative leave and the GBI referral in a social media statement. Johnson emphasized that the department acted quickly once the potential misuse was discovered.

The Savannah Police Department, through the Flock Safety Audit Assistance Program and its own internal oversight processes has discovered several potential misuses of its Flock Safety License Plate Reader system,” Johnson said. “As a result, six employees, four officers and two civilian employees, have been placed on administrative leave and these cases have been referred to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation for an independent criminal investigation.” The mayor stated that the city is pursuing disciplinary action against those involved, which may include termination. He noted that the technology is intended to be used strictly for community safety.

“Public trust is non-negotiable,” Johnson said. “These tools exist to keep our community safe, not for personal or unauthorized use. When concerns were identified, our Department acted swiftly, transparently and decisively. Accountability is not optional, it is essential to maintaining the confidence our residents place in our Police Department every day.”

More information is expected to be released once the Georgia Bureau of Investigation completes its criminal inquiry. “More to come once the GBI’s investigation is complete,” Johnson said.

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