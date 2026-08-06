Charlton County High School delays back-to-school date due to construction

CHARLTON COUNTY, Ga. — Students who were supposed to begin school at the newly built Charlton County High School are getting an extended summer vacation, as the district says school will not start on Monday as originally planned.

The district posted on Facebook Wednesday, saying:

“After inspecting the progress on the new high school this morning, we have made the decision to delay the start of school for HIGH SCHOOL STUDENTS ONLY until further notice. We still anticipate starting school next week, but most likely on Wednesday, Thursday, or Friday. Open house will be postponed as well. We will make an announcement on this page regarding students’ start date and the open house plan as soon as we get teachers in the building and have a firm timeline on the completion of the remaining electrical work.

“Delaying the start will allow teachers ample time to set up their classrooms next week and to ensure everything is working as it should (computer networks, cafeteria equipment, etc.)

“SGES, FES, and BMS will all hold open house tomorrow night and start school on Monday as originally planned. Parents, thank you for your understanding as we work toward providing our students with one of the finest high schools in the state!”

However, when we got to the school, we saw work being done on the roof…and bulldozers at work.

“I’m not really surprised; I mean, building a new school facility was a huge undertaking, so I know that things happen, things come up,” said Brooke Taylor, a Charlton County High School Parent.

Taylor has a child at Charlton County High School and another child at Bethune Middle School. She says despite the delay being out of her control, it is frustrating for her situation specifically.

“It’s frustrating to us, particularly having another child in the school system and having to enforce having two different sets of rules for both of them.”

We reached out to the Superintendent and asked what exactly caused the delay in the construction being completed and what this means for the end of the school year for high schoolers.

We’re still waiting to hear back.

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