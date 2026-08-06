Jacksonville family grieving after 7-year-old boy found dead

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A Jacksonville family is grieving after the search for a 7-year-old autistic boy ended in a tragedy Wednesday.

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said Chace Brown disappeared from his Northside home early Wednesday morning before he was later found dead.

As the search unfolded, a helicopter could be seen in the air, and a mobile command center was set up near the scene. Detectives later focused their attention on a retention pond, where divers searched for hours.

While the sheriff’s office has not confirmed Chace’s cause of death, a memorial has since been set up just steps away from the water.

Stacey Hoaglund, an autism mom and president of the Disability Advocacy and Support Specialists, said water can be especially dangerous for children with autism.

“Children with autism are drawn to water,” Hoaglund said. “They don’t have a very good grasp on danger awareness, so it’s not like they intentionally get into a situation they can’t get out. They literally don’t understand that this activity can take their life.”

Hoaglund said open bodies of water are common across Florida, and without more protections in place, families of children with autism must take extra steps to keep them safe.

She said that includes securing homes with locks and alarms, teaching children how to swim, learning CPR and making sure local first responders are familiar with the child and their needs.

“Call your fire department. Go over there. Visit them,” Hoaglund said. “They will teach you how to do CPR, so if that moment ever comes, you know what to do in the emergency while 911 is on the way.”

Hoaglund also pointed families to the state’s free swim voucher program, which can help cover the cost of swimming lessons for children.

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