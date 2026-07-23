‘We’re frustrated’: Englewood residents, tenants say vacant building’s alarm blares day and night

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Neighbors and office managers in Jacksonville’s Englewood neighborhood are sounding off about a vacant building’s alarm.

“I can’t even spend time in the backyard with my kid in their pool, it was ridiculous,” said Hank Fleury, who lives right next to the Hickson Road building. “It’s all day, you can hear it at night, It keeps you up.”

Fleury says the loud, blaring siren sound has been going off for at least a month during the day, and for over a year at night.

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Hank isn’t the only one upset about the alarm.

“Oh, we’re frustrated,” said Dawn Hacker.

Dawn Hacker with Wolchok Eye Associates says she called JSO several times, but they told her to file a noise ordinance complaint. However, the complaint was closed citing “no noise violations were found.”

“If it goes an hour without it, that’s a good hour,” said Hacker.

On the building, there was a phone number for leasing. We called that number, but when they picked up and we introduced ourselves, they hung up.

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