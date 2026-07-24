First Alert Weather: Weekend storm threats

Here’s what the First Alert Weather Team said you can expect for the forecast:

A few storms will pop this evening well inland – west of Highway 301.

Duval will stay dry with overnight lows in the muggy 70s.

The afternoon storm risk will be much higher over the weekend.

Each morning will begin with some sun & temps. hitting 90 degrees by noon followed by scattered to numerous afternoon/early evening heavy showers & scattered t’storms moving south & southeast impacting many of the beaches as well.

Everyone should get at least some rain with amounts averaging a half inch to an inch, locally 2”+.

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TROPICS: No areas of concern across the Atlantic.

Next name: “Cristobal”.

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Mike Buresh | Garrett Bedenbaugh | Corey Simma | Trevor Gibbs

TONIGHT: Isolated evening storms well inland… mostly clear overnight. Low: 76

SATURDAY: Partly sunny & hot with afternoon heavy showers & scattered t’storms. High: 95

SATURDAY NIGHT: Lingering shower/storm early… partly cloudy. Low: 76

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy with scattered afternoon/evening showers & t’storms. High: 91

MONDAY: Partly cloudy with a few afternoon t’storms. 76/94

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy with isolated afternoon showers & storms. 77/96

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy with a few afternoon showers & t’storms. 77/97

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy, a few afternoon storms. 77/97

FRIDAY: Partly sunny, a few afternoon t’storms. 76/96

ALLERGY TRACKER: See what the pollen counts look like in our area

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INTERACTIVE RADAR: Keep track of the rain as it moves through your neighborhood

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