First Alert Weather: Weekend storm threats

Here’s what the First Alert Weather Team said you can expect for the forecast:
- A few storms will pop this evening well inland – west of Highway 301.
- Duval will stay dry with overnight lows in the muggy 70s.
- The afternoon storm risk will be much higher over the weekend.
- Each morning will begin with some sun & temps. hitting 90 degrees by noon followed by scattered to numerous afternoon/early evening heavy showers & scattered t’storms moving south & southeast impacting many of the beaches as well.
- Everyone should get at least some rain with amounts averaging a half inch to an inch, locally 2”+.
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TROPICS: No areas of concern across the Atlantic.
Next name: “Cristobal”.
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TONIGHT: Isolated evening storms well inland… mostly clear overnight. Low: 76
SATURDAY: Partly sunny & hot with afternoon heavy showers & scattered t’storms. High: 95
SATURDAY NIGHT: Lingering shower/storm early… partly cloudy. Low: 76
SUNDAY: Partly cloudy with scattered afternoon/evening showers & t’storms. High: 91
MONDAY: Partly cloudy with a few afternoon t’storms. 76/94
TUESDAY: Partly cloudy with isolated afternoon showers & storms. 77/96
WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy with a few afternoon showers & t’storms. 77/97
THURSDAY: Partly cloudy, a few afternoon storms. 77/97
FRIDAY: Partly sunny, a few afternoon t’storms. 76/96
ALLERGY TRACKER: See what the pollen counts look like in our area
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INTERACTIVE RADAR: Keep track of the rain as it moves through your neighborhood
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