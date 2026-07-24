‘Ridiculous’ | Super Speeder driving Corvette 130 mph in St. Johns County arrested

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — It’s been just over a year since Florida’s “Super Speeder law went into effect and some still aren’t getting the message. Exceed the speed limit by 50 mph or more or drive over 100 mph or more and you get arrested.

That’s what happened to a man driving a Chevrolet Corvette on July 14 on County Road 13 N in the area of Joe Ashton Road. The speed limit in that area is 45 mph. He was driving 130 mph.

“What the hell are we doing?” said the St. Johns County deputy who pulled him over. The sheriff’s office posted the video on its Facebook page Friday.

“One hundred and thirty on a 45 mile an hour road? Ridiculous!” the deputy said to the driver who was now handcuffed and seated in the back of the cruiser.

“The driver was arrested for Dangerous Excessive Speeding and transported to the St. Johns County Jail,” the Facebook post states.

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