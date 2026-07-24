New Orleans-style bar known for signature frozen cocktails announces plans for Jacksonville opening

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Anyone familiar with the former Jacksonville Landing likely knows about a bar that announced Thursday it’s returning to the River City. Fat Tuesday used to pour its popular signature frozen daiquiris out of the prominent downtown marketplace when it opened in the 1980’s.

The now demolished Landing and Fat Tuesday are ancient history here, but not for long. The New Orleans-style bar posted on social media and on its website that it’s returning to Jacksonville.

The Miami-based chain’s website said it’s “coming soon” to 1045 Park St. That’s the former Rain Dogs spot in Five Points. The music venue closed in December 2025 after 11 years.

“River City get ready. Fat Tuesday has entered the chat ... coming soon,” the chain announced in an Instagram post.

About Fat Tuesday

Fat Tuesday opened it’s first location on Bourbon Street in New Orleans in 1984. It now operates nearly 90 locations in mostly tourist areas. Locations closest to Jacksonville include Orlando, Savannah, and Gainesville.

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