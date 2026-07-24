First Alert Weather: Very hot with heavy weekend storms

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — It’s a warm and humid morning with a few clouds.
- Today’s another day with little to no rain and hot temperatures.
- The best chance for rain will be inland & west of Jax.
- Temps stay very hot this weekend - topping out between 95 and 100 both days.
- Rain and storm coverage cranks up too.
- Both Saturday and Sunday morning look dry, but heads up for afternoon/evening storms.
- The beaches are included in the storm threat both days.
- Storms continue each day into next week.
- Temps remain very hot into next week with feels like temps approaching 105+.
TROPICS
- Bertha is now just remnants over Central TX
- There are no other areas of concern
TODAY: Partly to Mostly Sunny, Isolated Inland Storm. High: 95
TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy. Low: 76
SATURDAY: Partly Sunny & Hot, Scattered Showers & Storms. 76/95
SUNDAY: Partly Cloudy, Scattered Showers & Storms. 76/94
MONDAY: Partly Cloudy, A Few Storms. 76/94
TUESDAY: Partly Sunny & Hot, Isolated Storms. 77/96
WEDNESDAY: Partly Cloudy, Isolated Storms. 77/97
THURSDAY: Partly Sunny, A Few Storms. 77/97
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