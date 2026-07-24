First Alert Weather: Very hot with heavy weekend storms

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — It’s a warm and humid morning with a few clouds.

Today’s another day with little to no rain and hot temperatures.

The best chance for rain will be inland & west of Jax.

Temps stay very hot this weekend - topping out between 95 and 100 both days.

Rain and storm coverage cranks up too.

Both Saturday and Sunday morning look dry, but heads up for afternoon/evening storms.

The beaches are included in the storm threat both days.

Storms continue each day into next week.

Temps remain very hot into next week with feels like temps approaching 105+.

TROPICS

Bertha is now just remnants over Central TX

There are no other areas of concern

TODAY: Partly to Mostly Sunny, Isolated Inland Storm. High: 95

TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy. Low: 76

SATURDAY: Partly Sunny & Hot, Scattered Showers & Storms. 76/95

SUNDAY: Partly Cloudy, Scattered Showers & Storms. 76/94

MONDAY: Partly Cloudy, A Few Storms. 76/94

TUESDAY: Partly Sunny & Hot, Isolated Storms. 77/96

WEDNESDAY: Partly Cloudy, Isolated Storms. 77/97

THURSDAY: Partly Sunny, A Few Storms. 77/97

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