Sen. Moody files bill to crack down on fraudsters who purposely cause crashes with commercial trucks

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The trucking industry said it’s struggling with a growing problem —drivers intentionally crashing into commercial trucks and working with doctors and lawyers who threaten to sue and force trucking companies to settle for big cash payouts.

Those staged accidents are now in the crosshairs of U.S. Sen. Ashley Moody (R-Florida), who has filed a bill that would impose federal criminal penalties on fraudsters involved in fake accident schemes.

“So that prosecutors can more effectively go after those professionals that have knowledge that this is staged and are profiting from this fraud and getting these large paydays,” Moody said.

The trucking industry asserts fake accident schemes are impacting costs on companies and consumers alike.

According to the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration, crash injury rates dropped 15 percent from 2019 to 2024.

But at the same time, the American Transportation Research Institute calculated truck insurance premiums rose nearly 50% and lawsuits against trucking companies are rising by an average of 3.7 percent every year.

Florida Trucking Association President Scott Perry argued intentional crashes are playing a big part in driving the increased costs.

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“Staged crashes put innocent motorists and professional truck drivers at risk, while driving up insurance costs for carriers, businesses, and consumers alike,” Perry said in a statement.

Under Moody’s bill, those convicted of causing or scheming to cause an intentional accident with a commercial vehicle could face up to 20 years in prison.

If the accident results in bodily harm or death, they would face a mandatory minimum of 20 years behind bars.

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Moody noted prosecuting complex fraud schemes can often be challenging.

And because staged accident schemes often cross state lines, she argued a federal law is needed to hold bad actors accountable.

“You start establishing a pattern, you start showing to coordination and that’s how you prove a case. And this law will go a long way in making sure that we’re putting those people behind bars,” Moody said.

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