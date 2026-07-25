Duval County election equipment passes accuracy test

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Duval County’s automated vote-tabulating equipment produced 100% accurate results during a public logic and accuracy test held Friday, announced Supervisor of Elections Jerry Holland.

The test, required under Florida Statute 101.5612(2), was conducted ahead of the Aug. 18 primary election and the special first consolidated government election. It verifies that tabulators correctly count votes before ballots are cast.

The test took place at 2 p.m. Friday at the Duval County Elections Center. Members of the public were on hand to observe.

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Election officials tested a random sample of equipment, including one precinct tabulator, model DS300, from each of the 14 Jacksonville City Council districts; one DS300 tabulator from one of the county’s 24 early voting sites; and all four high-speed DS950 tabulators.

Residents with questions about the upcoming elections can visit duvalelections.gov or call the Duval County Elections Office at 904-255-VOTE (8683).

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