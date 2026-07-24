Buckman Bridge lane, ramp closures scheduled for the weekend

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Buckman Bridge drivers should plan to add extra time for travel, as more road work is happening over the weekend.

Northbound double-lane closures are scheduled for the I-295 route over the Buckman Bridge starting at 10 p.m. Friday, July 24.

The project, which includes the closure of the ramp from San José Boulevard to I-295 North, is expected to conclude by 4 a.m. Monday, July 27, with motorists advised to use Old St. Augustine Road as a detour.

The Florida Department of Transportation is working on replacing the finger joints on the bridge.

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