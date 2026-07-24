Investigation underway after crane collapse injures 2 at CSX Jacksonville train yard

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — CSX says two contract workers were hurt when a crane collapsed Friday morning.

CSX says the two contractors work for a scrapping company and were dismantling cranes when one collapsed.

The industrial accident happened at CSX’s Jacksonville Intermodal Yard, located at 5902 Sportsman Club Rd.

JFRD and JSO responded and took the two workers to the hospital.

CSX says the cause of the incident is under investigation.

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