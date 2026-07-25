St. Johns County deputies investigate after firearm discharged

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — Action News Jax was live at a scene for much of the morning Friday on Leo Maguire Parkway where there was a heavy St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office presence. Multiple people were detained at the location outside of the St. Johns Golf & Country Club.

The sheriff’s office said it was investigating a disturbance in the area involving a firearm being discharged. No one was struck and no injuries were reported, the sheriff’s office said.

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