Motorcyclist dies in Orange Park crash, passenger in critical condition

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — A 43-year-old Orange Park man is dead after the motorcycle he was riding collided with a pickup truck Friday night. A passenger on the motorcycle, a 41-year-old Miami man, was listed in critical condition Saturday morning at HCA Orange Park Hospital.

The crash happened at about 9:20 p.m. at Moody Avenue and Whipple Court, according to a Florida Highway Patrol news release. The pickup and motorcycle were both traveling east on Moody Avenue when the truck slowed to make a left turn onto Whipple Avenue, the news release states.

The motorcyclist attempted to pass the pickup on the left in a “no passing zone,” the news release states. The motorcycle struck the left side of the truck. The rider was pronounced dead at the scene, the passenger sustained serious injuries, and the pickup truck driver, a 24-year-old Orange Park man, was not injured, the news release states.

The motorcyclist and his passenger were not wearing helmets, the news release states.

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