First Alert Weather: Very hot weekend with afternoon/evening storms

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — This morning is warm with temperatures in the upper 70s to lower 80s with partly cloudy skies.
- Today will be very hot—mid & upper 90s for highs—with feels like temperatures up to 108F. A Heat Advisory is in effect for most of the area.
- Afternoon and evening showers and thunderstorms are expected, generally moving from northwest to southeast.
- Some of the storms could be intense with torrential rainfall, frequent lightning, and gusty winds.
- Some rain will linger past sunset, coming to an end before midnight.
- Sunday will be similar with heat, humidity, and afternoon storms. Storms should end a little earlier Sunday evening.
- Next week will be very hot with a daily chance of at least isolated storms.
- Through the next 7 days, many local neighborhoods should receive at least an inch of rain.
TROPICS:
Nothing.
TODAY: Partly cloudy, hot, afternoon/evening showers and thunderstorms. HIGH: 95
TONIGHT: A few storms early, then partly cloudy and humid. LOW: 76
SUNDAY: Partly cloudy, hot, afternoon showers and thunderstorms. 76/94
MONDAY: Partly cloudy with a few afternoon storms. 76/94
TUESDAY: Partly cloudy and very hot with isolated afternoon showers/storms. 77/99
WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy and hot with a few afternoon showers/storms. 77/97
THURSDAY: Partly cloudy and hot with a few afternoon storms. 77/97
FRIDAY: Partly cloudy with a few afternoon storms. 76/96
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