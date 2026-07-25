First Alert Weather: Very hot weekend with afternoon/evening storms

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — This morning is warm with temperatures in the upper 70s to lower 80s with partly cloudy skies.

Today will be very hot—mid & upper 90s for highs—with feels like temperatures up to 108F. A Heat Advisory is in effect for most of the area.

Afternoon and evening showers and thunderstorms are expected, generally moving from northwest to southeast.

Some of the storms could be intense with torrential rainfall, frequent lightning, and gusty winds.

Some rain will linger past sunset, coming to an end before midnight.

Sunday will be similar with heat, humidity, and afternoon storms. Storms should end a little earlier Sunday evening.

Next week will be very hot with a daily chance of at least isolated storms.

Through the next 7 days, many local neighborhoods should receive at least an inch of rain.

TROPICS:

Nothing.

Atlantic quiet into late July First Alert Meteorologist Trevor Gibbs is tracking the tropics this Saturday morning.

TODAY: Partly cloudy, hot, afternoon/evening showers and thunderstorms. HIGH: 95

TONIGHT: A few storms early, then partly cloudy and humid. LOW: 76

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy, hot, afternoon showers and thunderstorms. 76/94

MONDAY: Partly cloudy with a few afternoon storms. 76/94

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy and very hot with isolated afternoon showers/storms. 77/99

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy and hot with a few afternoon showers/storms. 77/97

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy and hot with a few afternoon storms. 77/97

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy with a few afternoon storms. 76/96

First Alert 7 Day Forecast: Saturday, July 25, 2026 First Alert Meteorologist Trevor Gibbs has your latest 7 day forecast.

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Mike Buresh | Garrett Bedenbaugh | Corey Simma | Trevor Gibbs

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