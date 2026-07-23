National Weather Service to host free virtual hurricane preparedness training for Florida residents

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Meteorologists with the National Weather Service across Florida are partnering to offer a series of free virtual training sessions ahead of the peak of hurricane season, aiming to teach residents how to interpret tropical weather forecasts and respond appropriately to storm threats.

The training is open to anyone with access to a computer or mobile device, though the content is tailored specifically for Florida residents and references resources from the Florida Division of Emergency Management.

Officials say much of the material is also relevant to anyone living in the path of tropical cyclones.

Three one-hour sessions will be offered daily from 27th to 30th at 11 a.m., 1 p.m. and 7 p.m. EDT (10 a.m., noon and 6 p.m. CDT).

Each session can accommodate up to 1,000 registrants.

Registration is required in advance, and participants will receive an email confirmation containing the Google Meet link.

The training runs over four days, each with a different focus:

Day 1, July 27: Getting Ready - Register Here

Getting Ready - Day 2, July 28: Hunker Down - Register Here

Hunker Down - Day 3, July 29: Post-Storm Safety - Register Here

Post-Storm Safety - Day 4, July 30: Lessons Learned, featuring a panel discussion with the National Hurricane Center and the Florida Division of Emergency Management - Register Here

Due to the anticipated number of attendees, all participants will be muted during the presentations. Questions can be submitted through the Q&A tool during the session or via a separate Google Form.

The NWS said officials will respond to questions during the training week or afterward by email.

Attendees can screenshot a certificate at the end of each day’s presentation. Those who need a personalized certificate must submit a request through a Google Form after the training and should allow up to one week for processing.

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