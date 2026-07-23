Train, vehicle involved in deadly crash at Roosevelt Blvd and Timuquana Rd

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Florida Highway Patrol reported a fatal crash occurred Wednesday evening at Roosevelt Boulevard and Timuquana Road.

The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department and the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office confirmed that the accident involved a train and a car.

JFRD and JSO were unable to confirm whether other injuries were sustained in addition to the fatality.

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Roadblocks have been reported in the area as emergency vehicles respond to the crash.

The train involved appears to be an Amtrak Auto Train.

Action News Jax has a crew on their way to the scene and is working to learn what led up to the crash and who was involved.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

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