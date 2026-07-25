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First Alert Weather: Weekend storms & very hot days

By Action News Jax First Alert Weather Team
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First Alert Weather Logo First Alert Weather Logo
By Action News Jax First Alert Weather Team

Here’s what the First Alert Weather Team said you can expect for the forecast:

  • It’s been a dry day so far for most of the local area
  • Heavy storms are dropping from Central GA into our SE GA viewing area
  • Isolated storms are popping in Putnam County
  • I expect storms to spread out this evening, including the Jax Metro
  • A storm or two may linger past sunset
  • Sunday’s another hot one with showers & storms in the afternoon & evening
  • Rain coverage decreases Monday & Tuesday
  • But the temperatures go up; Jax will approach 100 by Tuesday afternoon
  • We’ll see a few storms each day mid to late week next week
  • Temperatures stay above average each day, while it will feel like 100+

WATCH THE FORECAST | DOWNLOAD THE APPS

TROPICS:

  • No active storms and no areas to watch

Follow Action News Jax Meteorologists on Twitter for updates:

Mike Buresh | Garrett Bedenbaugh | Corey Simma | Trevor Gibbs

TONIGHT: Isolated shower/storm early. Warm. Low: 76

TOMORROW: Partly Cloudy, Scattered Showers & Storms. High: 94

MONDAY: Partly Sunny, A Few Storms. 76/94

TUESDAY: Partly Sunny & Very Hot, Isolated Storm. 77/99

WEDNESDAY: Partly Cloudy, A Few Storms. 77/97

THURSDAY: Partly Cloudy, A Few Storms. 77/97

FRIDAY: Partly Cloudy, A Few Storms. 76/96

SATURDAY: Partly Cloudy, A Few Storms. 75/93

ALLERGY TRACKER: See what the pollen counts look like in our area

LISTEN: Mike Buresh ‘All the Weather, All the Time’ Podcast

INTERACTIVE RADAR: Keep track of the rain as it moves through your neighborhood

SHARE WITH US: Send us photos of the weather you’re seeing in your area ⬇️

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