First Alert Weather: Weekend storms & very hot days

Here’s what the First Alert Weather Team said you can expect for the forecast:
- It’s been a dry day so far for most of the local area
- Heavy storms are dropping from Central GA into our SE GA viewing area
- Isolated storms are popping in Putnam County
- I expect storms to spread out this evening, including the Jax Metro
- A storm or two may linger past sunset
- Sunday’s another hot one with showers & storms in the afternoon & evening
- Rain coverage decreases Monday & Tuesday
- But the temperatures go up; Jax will approach 100 by Tuesday afternoon
- We’ll see a few storms each day mid to late week next week
- Temperatures stay above average each day, while it will feel like 100+
WATCH THE FORECAST | DOWNLOAD THE APPS
TROPICS:
- No active storms and no areas to watch
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Mike Buresh | Garrett Bedenbaugh | Corey Simma | Trevor Gibbs
TONIGHT: Isolated shower/storm early. Warm. Low: 76
TOMORROW: Partly Cloudy, Scattered Showers & Storms. High: 94
MONDAY: Partly Sunny, A Few Storms. 76/94
TUESDAY: Partly Sunny & Very Hot, Isolated Storm. 77/99
WEDNESDAY: Partly Cloudy, A Few Storms. 77/97
THURSDAY: Partly Cloudy, A Few Storms. 77/97
FRIDAY: Partly Cloudy, A Few Storms. 76/96
SATURDAY: Partly Cloudy, A Few Storms. 75/93
ALLERGY TRACKER: See what the pollen counts look like in our area
LISTEN: Mike Buresh ‘All the Weather, All the Time’ Podcast
INTERACTIVE RADAR: Keep track of the rain as it moves through your neighborhood
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