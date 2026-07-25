Suspect in attempted murder case dies of self-inflicted gunshot during Jacksonville traffic stop

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man wanted on an out-of-county warrant for attempted murder died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound during a traffic stop Friday night, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office.

Officers stopped the suspect’s vehicle just after 9:45 p.m. near the intersection of New Berlin Road and Starratt Road, JSO said.

When the suspect did not exit the vehicle after multiple announcements, officers deployed pepperballs, which the department described as non-lethal de-escalation tools used by specially trained officers to take suspects into custody.

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Drone footage from JSO showed a firearm in the suspect’s lap along with signs of a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Investigators later determined the suspect shot himself at the beginning of the traffic stop.

JSO said the vehicle was then cleared and the suspect was pronounced dead at the scene.

Detectives from JSO’s Homicide Unit, Crime Scene Unit and the Medical Examiner’s Office are investigating.

Action News Jax is working to learn more about the suspect and the county where the attempted murder warrant was issued.

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