Woman arrested for DUI with 1-month-old baby in car on I-95 in Camden County

CAMDEN COUNTY, Ga. — A Florida woman was arrested July 10th on multiple charges, including driving under the influence, after a deputy stopped her on Interstate 95 and found she had her 1-month-old daughter in the vehicle, according to the Camden County Sheriff’s Office.

A deputy was dispatched around 3:01 a.m. July 10 to a report of a reckless driver traveling south on I-95, according to the arrest report from Camden County.

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The deputy stopped the vehicle, driven by Amaya Cron, near mile marker 20 for failing to maintain her lane.

Cron told the deputy she had been checking on her infant daughter, which may have caused her to drift, the report states. The deputy reported smelling a strong odor of alcohol on her breath, noting slurred speech and bloodshot, watery eyes.

Cron admitted she had consumed an alcoholic beverage but claimed more than six hours had passed, according to the report.

When asked to perform field sobriety tests, Cron refused and was placed under arrest. She also refused a breath or blood test after the deputy read implied consent, the report states.

With no responsible adult available, deputies took custody of the infant and brought her to the sheriff’s office, where deputies cared for her until the child’s grandparents arrived from Florida, the sheriff’s office said.

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Cron was charged with DUI, DUI endangering a child, open container and improper/failure to maintain lane.

Sheriff Kevin Chaney praised the deputies’ response. “Every child deserves to be safe,” Chaney said in a statement. “I’m proud of our deputies for not only enforcing the law but showing compassion by caring for this child until family could arrive.”

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