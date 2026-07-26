Learn more about about the waterfront renovation in Fernandina Beach

FERNANDINA BEACH, Fla. — The City of Fernandina Beach is working on a major waterfront renovation.

The City Commission approved a resolution at its last meeting to redevelop the Fernandina Harbor Marina.

The $12.5 million project includes the demolition of deteriorating structures, building a new bulkhead and updating the pier and public access area.

It will change the way the waterfront works, and the city said residents and boaters can expect some temporary disruptions.

Anyone wanting to learn more about the project is invited to an information session on Tuesday, July 28 at 2 p.m. in the City Hall Commission Chambers.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.