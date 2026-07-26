St. Johns Riverkeeper Lisa Rinaman announces move to City Council race

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Lisa Rinaman, St. Johns Riverkeeper since 2012, is stepping down from her position to run for Jacksonville City Council District 7.

A newsletter from the Riverkeeper said, “We are deeply grateful for Lisa’s years of service and will continue to benefit from her leadership and expertise during the coming months and impending transition.”

The organization credited her for the team’s expansion into the upper and middle St. Johns River Basins to address pollution and launching water quality research programs.

Rinaman plans to stay in her position until the Spring of 2027. The letter said that the Board of Directors has formed a search committee to identify her successor.

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