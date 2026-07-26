‘Hard to believe’: Neighbors react to crash that killed two teens, injured others on Edgewood Avenue

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Two teens are dead after a multiple-vehicle crash near Edgewood and Smyrna on Jacksonville’s northside.

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office says a Hispanic man in his fifties was driving a Dodge 3500 pickup truck eastbound on Edgewood Ave. His truck was towing a large steel trailer with two vehicles. The Dodge hit the back of a Toyota Camry, and the Camry hit the back of a Ford Ranger. The Dodge pushed the Camry through the intersection before coming to rest on top of the Camry.

The driver of the Camry had to be extracted, and the two teens inside were found dead.

“It’s like if it had gone through a compactor, it was really bad,” one neighbor told Action News Jax. This neighbor did not want to be identified but says the scene left her in disbelief.

“I was trying to make a left on Edgewood by where the crash was, but there was crime scene tape, and the police were blocking it off, and there was like a tow truck, and they were picking up the cars that were involved in the wreck,” the neighbor said.

JSO says the crash happened around 11:15 a.m. and Action News Jax crews watched the scene clear just before 5 p.m. The Ford driver is expected to survive. The Dodge driver who initiated the crash is cooperating with traffic homicide investigators.

“It’s really horrible; it’s really sad that it was teenagers that were involved. I wish that everybody would just be safe, it is the summertime,” the neighbor said. “The state of the car, it was on a tow truck when I got there, and it was just like hard to believe that anybody would survive a crash like that.”

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