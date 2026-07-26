Family announces celebration of life for Southern hip-hop legend Bigga Rankin

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The family of Billy “Bigga Rankin” Plummer has announced plans for a celebration of life for the DJ and promoter credited with shaping Southern hip-hop.

Plummer’s family announced his death Monday on social media.

A legacy spanning more than 30 years, he played a pivotal role in helping multiple hip-hop artists grow their careers, such as Rick Ross, Plies, Gucci Mane, Jeezy, and T.I. In 1990, he opened the Cool Runnings nightclub in Jacksonville.

A viewing will be held Friday, July 31, from 5 to 7 p.m. at Paxon Revival Center Church, 5461 Commonwealth Ave. A service will follow Saturday, Aug. 1, at 11 a.m.

In lieu of flowers, the family is asking for contributions to the Bigga Rankin Memorial Fund.

Information about the fund and livestreaming details for the celebration of life are available at biggarankin.org.

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