New mural in Jacksonville’s 5 Points to celebrate diversity, LGBTQ history

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A community task force is bringing a 1,700-square-foot mural to Jacksonville’s 5 Points neighborhood, celebrating its diversity and honoring its LGBTQ history.

The task force commissioned Jacksonville native Shaun Thurston, whose murals appear at EverBank Stadium, the Cummer Museum of Arts & Gardens, the PGA TOUR headquarters and the Museum of Contemporary Art, to design and paint the piece.

The mural will cover the southwest-facing wall of Sunburn Cannabis at 1059 Park St. Paint Maven began prepping the surface July 23, and Thurston starts painting July 25, with completion expected within a month.

Adjacent parking spaces will be closed during the work to prevent overspray damage.

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Located on private property, the project is funded by Riverside Avondale Preservation, the AIDS Memorial Project of Northeast Florida, the Jax LGBT Chamber of Commerce and the LGBTQ Alliance.

The task force also includes the 5 Points Association, Equality Florida, JASMYN and Jax River City Pride.

Riverside Avondale Preservation preserves and celebrates the history, arts and culture of the Riverside and Avondale neighborhoods, and runs the weekly Riverside Arts Market Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. under the Fuller Warren Bridge.

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