National Eucharistic Pilgrimage launches in St. Augustine

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — Catholics from across Florida and beyond are expected to gather in St. Augustine from May 22–25 for the official launch of the 2026 National Eucharistic Pilgrimage.

The Diocese of St. Augustine and the National Shrine of Our Lady of La Leche at Mission Nombre de Dios will host the event, which is part of the Catholic Church in the United States’ observance of the nation’s 250th anniversary.

The pilgrimage begins Memorial Day weekend. The journey will travel up the East Coast toward Philadelphia, where it will conclude near Independence Day.

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Bishop Erik Pohlmeier of the Diocese of St. Augustine highlighted the significance of the event for the Catholic Church. “All eyes of the Catholic Church in the United States will be on St. Augustine as this pilgrimage begins,” Bishop Pohlmeier said. “This is an opportunity for people to encounter Christ, walk together in faith and publicly witness to the hope found in the Eucharist.”

From St. Augustine, the pilgrimage route will continue to Christ the King Parish in Jacksonville and St. Michael Parish in Fernandina Beach.

A Pentecost Mass will take place at 11:30 a.m. Sunday, May 24, behind the Shrine Church.

A procession from the Shrine through downtown St. Augustine to the Cathedral Basilica of St. Augustine will occur at 5 p.m. Sunday, May 24.

Another procession is scheduled for 10:15 a.m. Monday, May 25, at Christ the King Parish in Jacksonville.

A third procession will take place at 3:15 p.m. Monday, May 25, from St. Michael Parish in Fernandina Beach to the city pier.

Organizers say the events serve as visible expressions of faith and hope.

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