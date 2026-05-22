Southside Estates man shot when man busts into his home demanding money

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A Southside Estates man is recovering after being shot inside his home.

According to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office, the victim met a woman at a gas station and invited her back to his house on Sunrise Drive for drinks.

While they were at the house, a man came inside and demanded that the victim give him money. When the victim refused, the suspect shot him in the leg. Then, the gunman and the woman left the area.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

At this point, police say it’s unclear whether the woman and the gunman know each other.

JSO was called around 2 a.m. on Friday. Detectives are interviewing witnesses and checking to see if there’s any surveillance video in the area.

Anyone with information is asked to call JSO at 904-630-0500 or email jsocrimetips@jaxsheriff.org.

You can also call in an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers at 866-845-TIPS.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.