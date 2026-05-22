First Alert Weather: Summer heat, humidity and storms in full swing

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Friday starts mildly ahead of a hot and humid day.

A few showers pop up along the sea breeze moving inland by midday. The best chance for rain and storms will be inland Friday afternoon and evening.

Coverage of storms ticks up for Saturday and Sunday. The heaviest rain will be inland and west of Jacksonville. A few storms may drift eastward toward Jacksonville and the beaches.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

The rain will back off a bit on Memorial Day, but there’s still a chance of an inland shower. There will be plenty of dry times during the holiday weekend.

Remember to stay hydrated and grab the sunscreen if you’re outside for long stretches of time.

A few storms continue each day through late week next week. Temperatures stay at and above 90 degrees each day.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

TODAY: Mostly Sunny & Hot. A Few Storms. High: 90

TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy. Low: 70

SAT: Partly Cloudy, Scattered Storms. 70/90

SUN: Partly Cloudy, Scattered Storms. 71/91

MEMORIAL DAY: Partly Sunny, A Few Storms. 71/90

TUE: Partly Sunny, A Few Storms. 70/90

WED: Partly Sunny, A Few Storms. 70/91

THU: Partly Sunny, A Few Storms. 70/91

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.