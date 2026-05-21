Palm Coast woman arrested for animal cruelty after 51 dogs removed from her home, deputies say

PALM COAST, Fla. — An investigation into dogs being dumped earlier this month in St. Johns County led to the arrest of a Palm Coast woman and the seizure of 51 dogs.

Carolyn Loveman, 48, was arrested on one count of felony aggravated animal cruelty and 31 counts of misdemeanor cruelty to animals, the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.

FCSO was assisting the St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office with the investigation into roughly 30 dogs being dumped near U.S. 1 and County Road 204 in St. Augustine on May 4.

On May 15, investigators received information about more dogs at a home in Palm Coast on Rymshaw Drive.

“On May 18, deputies with the FCSO Agricultural/Ranch Unit and Palm Coast Animal Control went to the residence on Rymshaw Drive, where Loveman surrendered 48 small dogs — primarily Chihuahua, Beagle, and Yorkie mixes — including 16 puppies from a recent litter," the news release said.

In the home, deputies found “holes in walls and baseboards where dogs had chewed through to the insulation, a heavy roach infestation, and an overwhelming odor of feces and urine,” the release said.

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Loveman allowed investigators to search a shed on the property, where three more dogs were found, and she surrendered these dogs to authorities as well.

She didn’t allow authorities to search after the three additional dogs were found, and deputies returned with a search warrant.

“Investigators documented additional evidence of prolonged neglect, including bags of soiled bedding and feces, chewed furniture and walls, and rotting food contaminated by insects,” the release detailed.

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Loveman was taken to the Flagler County Jail, where she is being held on a $41,000 bond.

FCSO said the St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office is still continuing to investigate the May 4 incident.

S.M.A.R.T. of Flagler County is helping the rescued animals from both incidents. To learn how you can assist them, visit www.smartflagler.com.

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