FL lawmakers agree to $782K for the USS Orleck

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Florida lawmakers have agreed to make another big investment in Jacksonville’s floating Navy museum, the USS Orleck.

Since arriving in Jacksonville four years ago, the USS Orleck has been restored, upgraded and retrofitted to become one of the premiere tourist attractions on Jacksonville’s Northbank.

“I mean our economic impact is about four million, five million a year on the city,” said Dan Bean, President of the Florida Historic Naval Ship Association.

Bean argued the work wouldn’t have been possible without help from the State of Florida.

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“This space was horrendous. I mean, this space had holes. We had to cordon off places where you couldn’t walk otherwise you’d fall right through,” said Bean talking about the state of what has become the gift shop in the Orleck museum.

Over the past three years, the state has put up $2.25 million for the Orleck.

Just last week, the House and Senate agreed to put up another $782,000 in this year’s budget, potentially bringing the four-year total state investment to over $3 million.

Bean said this year’s funding would go towards improving the visitor experience in the radio room.

The funding will also open up an entirely new exhibit.

“We’ll punch a hole in the wall there, the bulkhead there. And we’ll be able to access the engine room,” Bean said.

Bean explained once completed, the Orleck will become one of the only warships on display with access to the engine room.

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“A lot of folks that worked here or worked on similar ships in the engine room. That’s where they want to go,” Bean said. ”And so, our ability to open it up is going to be huge, not just for them, but it’s for the general public.”

Now, Bean is hoping the Governor signs off on the funding to help keep this Northbank attraction on the proper track.

“We’re gonna have a big event tonight, right? Which, if we weren’t here, that event wouldn’t be here,” said Bean, referencing an event set for Thursday night honoring the nation’s 250th Anniversary. “A huge national ship repair event at the end of June is coming to Jacksonville because of the Orleck. So, it’s doing what we thought it could do.”

Along with the work in the radio and engine rooms, the state funding would also pay for a fresh paint job and added air conditioning in several parts of the ship.

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