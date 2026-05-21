Local non-profit speaks on resources for rape survivors in wake of string of alleged sexual assaults

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — We’re learning more about a suspected serial rapist arrested by the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office.

Investigators say 31-year-old Brett Pincomb confessed to attacking five people, and investigators believe there could be other victims.

“Whatever the scenario is that a survivor is going through, it doesn’t matter what it looks like; it’s traumatizing,” said Allisha Bauman, CEO of the Women’s Center of Jacksonville.

The Women’s Center of Jacksonville is a nonprofit organization that helps people in their most desperate times of need.

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We talked to Bauman about a suspected serial rapist who is now behind bars.

Pincomb was arrested on May 15th after he allegedly tried to rape a woman in an elevator.

The four police reports we have show the dates of the alleged crimes range from May 13th to May 15th.

They also state the attacks all took place at the Point Meadows Place Condominiums in Deerwood, where Pincomb lives.

Three of the four reports allege the victims had agreed to meet up with Pincomb — and that they met on something — though it’s not entirely clear if they met online, due to heavy redactions to the reports.

It also notes that two of the alleged attacks happened on the same day.

Bauman says it’s important for survivors in cases like this to come forward because it could help law enforcement catch the person who did it and bring them to justice in court.

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However, she notes that’s not what every survivor wants.

“It could be lack of trust. It could a lack of understanding what supports are available or which direction to turn,” said Bauman. “With our services, you actually don’t have to report to law enforcement. We give you that option…We at the WCJ are here to support anyone who’s in a crisis scenario.”

Master Benjamin LaMasters with Underground Fitness and Self Defense says many tools are available for women to carry with them to protect themselves, including plastic knuckle key chains, tasers, and pepper spray.

But he urges women to practice with these devices, so they are prepared if they ever face an attacker.

“It’s only with you if you have it armed and ready to go. If you’re walking from business to your car put it in your hands and be ready if something happens,” LaMasters said.

The Women’s Center of Jacksonville has a 24/7 Rape Crisis hotline you can call if you ever are in need. That number is 904-721-7273.

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