Blue Crab festival returns with ‘Comeback Crawl’ theme after last year’s backlash

PALATKA, Fla. — Last year, Palatka’s Blue Crab Festival made headlines for more than seafood after viral complaints over high prices, fewer attractions and vendor issues put the hometown tradition under scrutiny.

Now the festival returns Friday under new leadership, with organizers calling this year’s theme the “#ComebackCrawl.”

Along the Palatka waterfront, crews are racing the clock as setup gets underway for the event’s return, with tents rising and vendors moving in ahead of the weekend crowds.

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Organizers say a volunteer-run group called “River and Claw” is now running the festival, including expanded seating and a larger dining tent designed to accommodate more visitors.

“They’re setting up our dining tent. We have a larger dining tent than last year because we are expecting people to sit under the shade, grab a bite to eat. Right beside us is where the food trucks will be setting up.”

Last year’s festival drew widespread online criticism after vendor pricing went viral, including reports of 50 dollars for a single king crab leg served with a half potato and corn, along with 39-dollar lobster rolls, sparking debate over affordability and value.

Organizer Erin Hewes says changes have been made this year to increase oversight, including requiring vendors to submit full menus and photos of items in advance.

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“Our vendor team has required that all the food trucks submit menus, pictures of all their items. So we know what the pricing is.”

Hewes also says presentation and expectations are part of the experience.

“You can dress up a PB sandwich to look better than that,” Hewes said.

With more than 100 vendors expected and crowds returning to the waterfront Friday, organizers say the goal is to bring back the festival experience while avoiding last year’s controversy.

“People may have to budget a little bit, but it’s great for the city,” said one Palatka resident.

Palatka is hoping this year’s festival delivers nostalgia and community pride rather than buyer’s remorse.

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“The quality is expected. For the prices people pay, we want them to have a good time,” Hewes said.

An organization called Ancient City Entertainment, based in St. Augustine, helped promote and produce last year’s festival. After criticism over pricing and operations, Action News Jax reported last August that the Palatka City Commission announced it will no longer run the 3-day event.

Organizers say this year’s Blue Crab Festival is being produced entirely by local volunteers.

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