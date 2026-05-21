2 killed, 1 injured in crash on Roosevelt Boulevard near NAS Jax, FHP says

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Two people were killed Thursday afternoon in a crash on Roosevelt Boulevard, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

FHP said two cars were involved in the crash, which happened just north of NAS Jax.

Two occupants in one of the cars were pronounced dead at the scene of the crash, troopers said.

The driver of the other car was taken to the hospital.

FHP said all lanes are closed for investigation, and drivers are encouraged to seek an alternate route.

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