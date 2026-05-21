City of Jacksonville announces Memorial Day pool openings and Learn-to-Swim program

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The City of Jacksonville plans to open 30 community pools for Memorial Day Weekend, with one additional pool scheduled to open later in the summer, bringing the total to 31 pools for the season. Mayor Donna Deegan and Parks Director Daryl Joseph Recreation and Community Services, will discuss the openings at a press conference on Friday at 10 a.m. at Blue Cypress Park Pool.

The Memorial Day Weekend outdoor pool hours are Saturday, May 23, from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Sunday, May 24, from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.; and Monday, May 25, from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Pre-season operations will continue on Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sundays from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. through May 31. The regular season will run from Saturday, June 6, to Sunday, Aug. 2, with pools open Monday through Friday from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m., Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Sundays from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Thirty of the pools will open on Saturday, May 23. An additional site, Mallison Park Pool, located at 3133 Lenox Ave., is scheduled to open in July.

The city is also offering a Learn-to-Swim Program. Registration is currently open and the first session is set to begin on June 8 at various pool locations throughout Jacksonville.

For more information about the pools or the Learn-to-Swim Program, residents can visit here, call 904-255-6777, or send an email to SplashSquad@coj.net.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.