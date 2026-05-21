JSO arrests three in connection to December fatal Edgewood Avenue shooting

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Three men were arrested after a December shooting left one man dead and another injured at a parking lot on Edgewood Avenue North, says the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office(JSO).

According to JSO, District 5 Patrol officers responded to the parking lot after reports of someone being shot. When officers arrived, they discovered two men with gunshot wounds. Both were transported to the hospital. Unfortunately, 49-year-old Cory Denmark died from his injuries while the other man, who was shot, survived.

An investigation was launched, and detectives with JSO’s Homicide Unit identified Da-Vonne Mitchelk as the gunman. The identification was made after detectives spoke with witnesses and reviewed surveillance footage from the scene.

JSO says Mitchell was arrested for Denmark’s murder on Wednesday, May 20.

Two other men, 29-year-old Tyquan Thompson and 26-year-old Anthony Brooks Jr., were also identified and arrested for Accessory to Murder After the Fact.

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