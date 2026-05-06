Heavy police activity at San Pablo Rd. and Atlantic Blvd., Jacksonville police say avoid the area

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — There is a heavy police presence near San Pablo Road South and Atlantic Boulevard.

A viewer sent Action News Jax a video showing the parking lot of the Walmart Neighborhood Market roped off with crime scene tape.

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said in a social media post, “At this time, traffic is being routed around the area.”

JSO is asking people to avoid the area for the time being.

Action News Jax will update this story with the latest information as soon as it becomes available.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.