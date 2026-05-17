LIST | IRONMAN Jacksonville’s top finishers 🏅

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — On Saturday, nearly 2,000 athletes competed in the IRONMAN Jacksonville - a grueling triathlon that includes a 2.4-mile swim, a 112-mile bike ride, and a 26.2-mile marathon.

With elite athletes from around the globe competing, earning a top time was quite the challenge.

Here is a list of the athletes, both men and women, with the five fastest finishing times in the IRONMAN Jacksonville:

Men

Pedro Gomes: 8:30:41 Division: Men, ages 40-44 Country: Portugal Chad Bykerk: 8:33:01 Division: Men, ages 30-34 Country: USA Marcos Pierri: 8:44:07 Division: Men, ages 35-39 Country: Argentina Michael Bankes: 8:49:00 Division: Men, ages 25-29 Country: USA Sebastian Radilla: 8:52:31 Division: Men, ages 18-24 Country: Mexico

Women

Jennifer Sylva: 9:42:14 Division: Women, ages 40-44 Country: USA Karen Monuszko: 9:55:34 Division: Women, ages 30-34 Country: USA Casey Scharoff: 9:57:27 Division: Women, ages 18-24 Country: USA Grace Banas: 10:10:35 Division: Women, ages 30-34 Country: USA Jill Specht: 10:10:45 Division: Women, ages 30-34 Country: USA

Congratulations to all of the athletes who participated in the IRONMAN!

Note: the listed times are not age-graded; they are the racing time each athlete took to complete the IRONMAN.

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