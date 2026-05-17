LIST | IRONMAN Jacksonville’s top finishers 🏅

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — On Saturday, nearly 2,000 athletes competed in the IRONMAN Jacksonville - a grueling triathlon that includes a 2.4-mile swim, a 112-mile bike ride, and a 26.2-mile marathon.
With elite athletes from around the globe competing, earning a top time was quite the challenge.
Here is a list of the athletes, both men and women, with the five fastest finishing times in the IRONMAN Jacksonville:
Men
- Pedro Gomes: 8:30:41
- Division: Men, ages 40-44
- Country: Portugal
- Chad Bykerk: 8:33:01
- Division: Men, ages 30-34
- Country: USA
- Marcos Pierri: 8:44:07
- Division: Men, ages 35-39
- Country: Argentina
- Michael Bankes: 8:49:00
- Division: Men, ages 25-29
- Country: USA
- Sebastian Radilla: 8:52:31
- Division: Men, ages 18-24
- Country: Mexico
Women
- Jennifer Sylva: 9:42:14
- Division: Women, ages 40-44
- Country: USA
- Karen Monuszko: 9:55:34
- Division: Women, ages 30-34
- Country: USA
- Casey Scharoff: 9:57:27
- Division: Women, ages 18-24
- Country: USA
- Grace Banas: 10:10:35
- Division: Women, ages 30-34
- Country: USA
- Jill Specht: 10:10:45
- Division: Women, ages 30-34
- Country: USA
Congratulations to all of the athletes who participated in the IRONMAN!
Note: the listed times are not age-graded; they are the racing time each athlete took to complete the IRONMAN.
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