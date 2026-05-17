JSO: All eastbound lanes of Girvin Road closed due to crash at Wonderwood Bridge

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — On Saturday night at around 9:15 p.m., the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office announced all eastbound lanes of Girvin Road closed due to a crash at Wonderwood Bridge.

The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department told Action News Jax that they responded to the crash.

JFRD transported one adult and one pediatric patient with non-life-threatening injuries from the scene.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

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