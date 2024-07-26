JSO unit that found missing 70-year-old woman has 99% successful recovery rate since created in 2021

JACKONVILLE, Fla. — A 70-year-old woman who was missing for nearly 2 days is safe thanks to the efforts of local law enforcement.

“We believe in we throw everything at it,” Sgt. Michael Monts with the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said.

The Missing Endangered Person Search and Rescue team, otherwise known as MEPSAR, thankfully found the woman after a day and a half. Sgt. Michael Monts, the supervisor of the unit, said they go all out to ensure loved ones come home safe.

“We’re going to bring in patrol, bring the air unit, K9, we brought in K9 from other agencies just to assist us due to the weather, the heat and everything else,” he said. “This is a missing endangered person they don’t know their cognitively disable, they don’t know what they’re doing, they don’t know where they’re at, they can’t take care of themselves.”

The unit also has a partnership with the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department, which Sgt. Monts said is a key partner.

The woman was located 3.9 miles from the Cross Care Center nursing home she walked away from, and she had not taken her medication, according to a police report.

“We use a statistical guide that gives us a 25 percent, 50, 75 all the way to 95 (percent) range and that’s our area of probability,” he said. “She was between the 75 and 95 range.”

The unit has recovered 190 out of 191 missing people since it was created in 2021. Sgt. Monts said he’s thankful for his team.

“They make me shine day in and day out, I can’t say enough about them,” he said.

The nursing home is a secure area, so how she was able to get away is still unclear. Action News Jax called the nursing home, a person at the front desk picked up and sent us over to an extended line, where we ultimately left a voicemail.

