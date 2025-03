JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Massey Contracting is giving away a free roof!

One lucky winner in Northeast Florida will get a new top-quality shingle roof.

The free roof includes:

Removal and disposal of old shingles

Repair of roof deck as needed

Installation of new shingles

The contest will take place from April 1-30.

To enter, just fill out the form below (NOTE: If the contest form does not appear initially, refresh the page):

Cox Media Group