Founder of the Pulse Christian Youth Center is June’s Doing Good in Your Neighborhood honoree

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Congratulations to Ed Wolanski, who was selected as the “Doing Good in Your Neighborhood” honoree for the month of June.

Wolanski created the Pulse Christian Youth Center, which teaches kids about carpentry, mechanics, construction, and more.

He was presented with a $500 check from First Coast YMCA.

Action News Jax would like to thank all of our Family Focus partners -- Publix, First Coast YMCA, First Florida Credit Union, Beaver Toyota and Beaver Chevrolet for helping us recognize people who are Doing Good in Your Neighborhood!

We’re looking to recognize more people who are Doing Good in Your Neighborhood! To nominate someone, click here.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.