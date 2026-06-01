Jacksonville nurse practitioner pleads guilty to drug charges

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — A Jacksonville woman is facing up to 20 years in federal prison after pleading guilty to unlawful distribution of controlled substances.

Court documents say 45-year-old Kenyatta Dacres, a nurse practitioner, prescribed controlled substances to an undercover DEA agent on three separate occasions. According to documents, Dacres prescribed Lortab pills, which contain hydrocodone, without the agent saying he was in any pain. The documents add that Dacres also prescribed Adderall to the agent despite any history or diagnoses that support its use.

No sentencing date has been set.

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