State website calculates savings for homeowners under DeSantis’ property tax phaseout proposal

TALLAHASSEE — After unveiling his plan Wednesday to phase out property taxes for Florida homeowners, Gov. Ron DeSantis has now released a website/calculator to show how much property owners could save if the proposal is successful.

The website, called Save Our Homes, allows users to enter their address “to view potential savings under the ... proposal based on 2025 tax bills,” the website states.

CLICK HERE to view Save Our Homes website

Under DeSantis’ plan, if it’s approved by Florida lawmakers next week and ultimately by Florida voters in November, the homestead exemption in Florida would rise from $50,000 to $250,000 starting next year.

Under the proposal, the state Legislature would be tasked with establishing a schedule for the full elimination of property taxes for homeowners.

The exemption is expected to affect local government and school revenues.

READ: Local leaders face uncertainty as Governor unveils property tax proposal

READ: ‘We’re in a pretty scary spot’: Local leaders get glance at impacts of Governor’s property tax plan

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