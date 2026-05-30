First Alert Weather: Wet weekend ahead

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — This morning is soggy with spotty light showers moving from west to east.
- Low clouds and patchy fog will be common this morning as many spots received 1-3″ of rain yesterday.
- 2.12″ at JIA yesterday (May 29) was the wettest single day there in more than a year!
- We’ll be drying through mid-day as temperatures rise through the 80s under partly to mostly cloudy skies.
- Afternoon and evening showers and embedded storms are expected once again.
- The main hazard with this activity today will be heavy rain that could produce localized flooding.
- Our wet weather pattern continues Sunday through Tuesday with mainly afternoon rain and storms.
- An additional 2-4″ of rain is possible through Tuesday, though most spots will likely be in the range of 1-2″.
- Drier weather arrives mid to late week with slightly cooler overnight temperatures.
- Hurricane season begins Monday.
TODAY: A few morning showers, then partly to mostly cloudy with afternoon/evening showers/storms. HIGH: 88
TONIGHT: A few showers/storms, then mostly cloudy. LOW: 71
SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy with afternoon showers/storms. 71/86
MONDAY: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers/storms. 73/85
TUESDAY: Partly cloudy with scattered showers/storms. 70/89
WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy with isolated showers. 70/86
THURSDAY: Partly cloudy and less humid. 68/88
FRIDAY: Partly cloudy. 69/88
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