First Alert Weather: Wet weekend ahead

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — This morning is soggy with spotty light showers moving from west to east.

Low clouds and patchy fog will be common this morning as many spots received 1-3″ of rain yesterday.

2.12″ at JIA yesterday (May 29) was the wettest single day there in more than a year!

We’ll be drying through mid-day as temperatures rise through the 80s under partly to mostly cloudy skies.

Afternoon and evening showers and embedded storms are expected once again.

The main hazard with this activity today will be heavy rain that could produce localized flooding.

Our wet weather pattern continues Sunday through Tuesday with mainly afternoon rain and storms.

An additional 2-4″ of rain is possible through Tuesday, though most spots will likely be in the range of 1-2″.

Drier weather arrives mid to late week with slightly cooler overnight temperatures.

Hurricane season begins Monday.

TODAY: A few morning showers, then partly to mostly cloudy with afternoon/evening showers/storms. HIGH: 88

TONIGHT: A few showers/storms, then mostly cloudy. LOW: 71

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy with afternoon showers/storms. 71/86

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers/storms. 73/85

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy with scattered showers/storms. 70/89

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy with isolated showers. 70/86

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy and less humid. 68/88

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy. 69/88

First Alert 7 Day Forecast: May 30, 2026 First Alert Meteorologist Trevor Gibbs has your latest 7 day forecast.

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